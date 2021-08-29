The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 on September 29th

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend by 72.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $36.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

GS stock opened at $419.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.73. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,059,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

