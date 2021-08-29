The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lowered by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $39,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $323.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.