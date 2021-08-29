The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

The Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

