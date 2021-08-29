The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) “$91.00” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)‘s stock had its “$91.00” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.30.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$83.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$85.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$57.44 and a twelve month high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total value of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,827,208.32. Also, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,081,776. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,136 shares of company stock valued at $19,225,267.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

