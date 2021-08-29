The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $200.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $213.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

DIS opened at $180.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a PE ratio of 295.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.08. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 25,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

