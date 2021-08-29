ThreeFold Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $3,775.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

