TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 149.5% from the July 29th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 156.2 days.
TISNF stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. TIS has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94.
TIS Company Profile
See Also: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.