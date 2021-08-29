Todd Asset Management LLC Has $74.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,256,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024,756 shares during the period. Vale comprises 1.7% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $74,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,438,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth $1,535,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth $33,712,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth $1,378,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Vale by 129.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 65,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. 15,286,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,587,863. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.40. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.