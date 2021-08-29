Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 17,948 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,948 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $42,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $246,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.55. 459,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $263.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.