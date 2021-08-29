Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 17,948 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,948 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $42,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $246,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.55. 459,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $263.61.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
Featured Article: Conference Calls
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.