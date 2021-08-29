Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 3,457 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of AutoZone worth $55,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,554.56.

AZO traded down $40.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,548.49. The company had a trading volume of 231,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,083. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,666.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,580.00.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

