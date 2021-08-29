Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 49,935 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,935 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $35,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after buying an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,304,000 after buying an additional 262,546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,764,000 after buying an additional 377,033 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,231,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,852,000 after buying an additional 123,052 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.65. 747,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,837. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.