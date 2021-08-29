Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Acquired by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 1,246.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 802.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMP traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. 39,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,119. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.69. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 444 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

