Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Update

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $59.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.00.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

