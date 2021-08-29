Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the July 29th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trebia Acquisition by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trebia Acquisition by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trebia Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.87 during midday trading on Friday. 24,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,947. Trebia Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

