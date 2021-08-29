Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

TOLWF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:TOLWF traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.99. 2,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,074. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

