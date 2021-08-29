Truist Boosts NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $64.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price objective increased by Truist from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NXRT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

