Truist Securities Raises Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $198.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $178.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.75.

MAA opened at $189.21 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $196.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

