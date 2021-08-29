Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
Trustmark has a payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.31.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
About Trustmark
Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.