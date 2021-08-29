Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Trustmark has a payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. Trustmark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

