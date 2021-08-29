TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman Sells 15,000 Shares

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of TTEC stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $113.15.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,381,000 after buying an additional 33,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TTEC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,698,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $49,316,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TTEC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,126,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
