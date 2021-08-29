TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman Sells 15,000 Shares

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,381,000 after buying an additional 33,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TTEC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,698,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $49,316,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TTEC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,126,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

