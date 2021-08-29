TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.60.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TTEC has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,861 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $644,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,807,084. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TTEC by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

