TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 271 ($3.54).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TUI shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on TUI in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 316.50 ($4.14) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. TUI has a one year low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a one year high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 343.23.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

