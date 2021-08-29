U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on USCR. CJS Securities lowered U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of USCR opened at $73.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. U.S. Concrete has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $78.99.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,125. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,364,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,561,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth $26,286,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth $22,490,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth $21,727,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

