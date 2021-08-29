U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE USPH opened at $117.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.07. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $143.67.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.
In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
Recommended Story: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.