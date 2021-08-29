U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE USPH opened at $117.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.07. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $143.67.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.