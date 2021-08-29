UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €793.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KER. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €804.27 ($946.20).

Get Kering alerts:

KER stock opened at €668.60 ($786.59) on Wednesday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company has a 50-day moving average of €740.18.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.