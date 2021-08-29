UBS Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €32.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Uniper in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Uniper in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.83 ($36.26).

UN01 stock opened at €33.83 ($39.80) on Thursday. Uniper has a 1-year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 1-year high of €33.97 ($39.96). The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

