UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) Short Interest Update

UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the July 29th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of UMCN opened at $0.01 on Friday. UMC has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About UMC
