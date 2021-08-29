Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of UL stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

