Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Shares Gap Down to $49.55

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.55, but opened at $48.25. Unitil shares last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 5 shares.

UTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Unitil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a market cap of $742.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unitil by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,326,000 after buying an additional 1,229,926 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Unitil by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,232,000 after buying an additional 216,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unitil by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,845,000 after buying an additional 170,492 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Unitil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 697,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,877,000 after buying an additional 27,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Unitil by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,719,000 after buying an additional 219,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile (NYSE:UTL)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.