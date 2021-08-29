Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Short Interest Update

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAP. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $12.47.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. Its products include specialty bar, forging quality billet, ingots, plate, specialty shapes and coil products, which are sold to service centers, forgers, rerollers and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.