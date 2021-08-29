US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,571,913 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,190,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571,913 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 2.81% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $88,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 356,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 27,517 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 457,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVOL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 956,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.89. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

