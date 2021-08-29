US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Linde were worth $65,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after buying an additional 1,089,696 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in Linde by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,113,000 after buying an additional 796,961 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Linde by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,505,000 after buying an additional 651,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Linde by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.54. 1,268,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,228. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.53. The company has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $314.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. boosted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

