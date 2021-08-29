US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,269,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,688 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $73,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 59,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 190,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of IDV stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 262,044 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.39. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.