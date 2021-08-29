US Bancorp DE Has $118.39 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,614,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $118,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

WFC stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,873,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,328,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

