US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 111,684 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $80,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in Micron Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 165,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.03.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.00. 14,994,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,745,946. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

