US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 23,768 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Oracle were worth $108,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Oracle stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,426,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,616. The firm has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

