US Bancorp DE Sells 8,565 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.28% of The Travelers Companies worth $103,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,521,000 after buying an additional 81,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,449,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,308,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.09. 607,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,925. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.01.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

