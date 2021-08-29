USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

NYSE:USNA opened at $97.66 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,990 shares of company stock valued at $389,746 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 41,105 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

