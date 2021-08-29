Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,418,000 after buying an additional 117,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,354,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.36. 1,015,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,957. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

