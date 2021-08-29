Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 503,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,628,000 after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after acquiring an additional 158,060 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 250,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 52,593 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 183,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.78. 130,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,189. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $90.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

