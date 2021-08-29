Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the July 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:VONE opened at $209.92 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $147.64 and a 1-year high of $210.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.572 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.
