Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the July 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $209.92 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $147.64 and a 1-year high of $210.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.572 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $3,649,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $241,000.

