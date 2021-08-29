Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s 7th Largest Position

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.2% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,462,000 after purchasing an additional 278,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.73. 3,749,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,546. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $232.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.