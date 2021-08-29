Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $106.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.33. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $106.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.