Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Position Boosted by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,723,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Veeco Instruments makes up 3.1% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 5.43% of Veeco Instruments worth $65,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VECO traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $22.82. 345,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,331. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

