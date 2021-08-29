Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 1,243 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.66. The company had a trading volume of 333,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $322.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

