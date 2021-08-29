Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 3,746 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at $142,941,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,315,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,362. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.