Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $10.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 405,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,697,000 after purchasing an additional 35,127 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,293,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,601,000 after acquiring an additional 163,254 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,741,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

