Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 2,740 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 299.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.42. 578,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $276.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

