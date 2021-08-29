Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 121 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Truist boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.50. 882,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.57. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

