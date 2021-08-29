Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ VERA opened at $15.91 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,170,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,008,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

