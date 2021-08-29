Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VERA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.05.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,079,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $15,008,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $22,170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

